Lakewold Gardens is now a Blue Star Museum – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

Lakewold has joined museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer ending on Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022.



Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and museums across America.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Just make sure to show your Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card at admissions.

Lakewold enthusiastically welcomes those actively serving in the military and veterans. View a list of other participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums and visit our newly upgraded event calendar to see upcoming veterans programs this summer.