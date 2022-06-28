Nighttime 5th Street NW closure – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Nighttime road closure of 5th Street NW between W Main and W Stewart Ave.

When

Wednesday 6/29 through Thursday 6/30 from 9PM to 5AM.

Where

5th Street NW between W Main and W Stewart Avenue. (See map below)

More

Signed detours will be in place.

The work may create noise impacts.

As described in previous alerts, 3rd Avenue NW between 5th and 6th Streets has closed permanently, 2nd Ave NW between 6th and 7th is closed through July, and several sidewalks are closed through 2022, including: the north side of 3rd Avenue between 6th and 7th Streets, the east side of 6th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, and the east side of 5th Street between the railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.