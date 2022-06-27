Outdoor Concerts & Festivals are back. We need you – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

Summer is officially here and with it a strong line up of summer events in Tacoma. We welcome the return of community staples such as the Fourth of July Summer Blast and Mosaic on July 23 and 24 (formerly EthnicFest). And a newcomer to the event schedule – the Island Empire Festival on July 16.

We are inviting you to participate in a special and unique way. Join us as a volunteer! Volunteers are an integral part of our events, acting as public ambassadors with the community.

Applying is easy – click here, create an account and fill out some brief contact information and that’s it! Once your application is approved you’ll be able to login and choose from a variety of available roles and shifts.