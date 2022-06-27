Applicants Sought for the Board of Building Appeals – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma City Council is looking to fill two positions: Architect representative and Mechanical/Plumbing representative on the Board of Building Appeals. Applicants should have knowledge and/or experience in design and/or construction related to building, fire, mechanical, plumbing, and/or energy code.

The Board of Building Appeals is a quasi-judicial board comprised of seven members who are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

Duties of the Board of Building Appeals include:

Review and provide recommendation for approval to Council for new editions, amendments, and proposed changes to the City’s Building, Mechanical, Plumbing, Fire, Dangerous Building, Minimum Housing, and Energy Codes.

Holding hearings and make decisions on appeals of orders, decisions, or determinations made by the Building Official or Fire Chief relative to the application and interpretation of the Building Code, Mechanical Code, Plumbing Code, Fire Code and Energy Code.

Hear appeals of orders or decisions made by the Hearing Officer for the Dangerous Building Code or Minimum Housing Code.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Board of Building Appeals is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Monday, July 11, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.