Vehicular Homicide in University Place – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

At 5:51 pm, on Saturday June 25th, our dispatchers received a 911 call of a collision at 35th St W and Grandview Drive W in University Place. Our deputies arrived on scene with West Pierce Fire and were advised one of the drivers was deceased.

Deputies were told the driver of a large SUV was seen going south on Grandview Drive at a high rate of speed.

A vehicle in front of the SUV slowed to turn at the intersection of Grandview and 35th St W.

The SUV driver went into the oncoming lanes, but hit the slowing vehicle.

The SUV continued around the corner and hit a small sedan stopped at the stop sign at 35th St W. The driver of the small sedan, a 65 year old woman, died at the scene.

The causing driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and was processed and arrested. Because the driver in the 3rd vehicle passed away and his driving was impaired and with disregard for the safety of others, the 21 year old man was charged with Vehicular Homicide.