2022 Summer Lunch Program Offered – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District will offer free lunch for children 18 years and younger this summer at several district schools. The program is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Services Program.

Evergreen – June 27-Aug. 5 – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Four Heroes – June 27-Aug. 5 – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lakeview – June 27-Aug. 5 – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Clover Park HS – June 27-Aug. 5 – 11:30 a.m. to noon

Lakes HS – June 27-Aug. 5 – 11:30 a.m. to noon

Thomas – June 27-Aug. 9 – noon to 12:30 p.m.

Tillicum – June 27-July 21 – 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hudtloff – Aug. 8-9 – noon to 12:45 p.m.

Harrison Prep – Aug. 8-9 – noon to 12:45 p.m.

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis and must be eaten at the school.

