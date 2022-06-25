 Mark Your Calendars: National Night Out 2022 is Aug. 2 – The Suburban Times

Mark Your Calendars: National Night Out 2022 is Aug. 2

City of University Place announcement.

If it’s summer in U.P., that means National Night Out is just around the corner!

It may still be a month or so away, but it’s not too early to start thinking about how you will celebrate this annual night of community connections and commitment to safe and secure neighborhoods.

As is tradition, UPPD and West Pierce Fire & Rescue members, as well as City Council members and City staff, will participate in a public safety caravan. They will stop at neighborhood celebrations that have registered their events in advance.

Simply email UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com by July 28 to get your event added to the caravan schedule.

