U.S. Women’s Amateur Comes to Chambers Bay in August – The Suburban Times

U.S. Women’s Amateur Comes to Chambers Bay in August

City of University Place announcement.

Chambers Bay will host another major U.S.G.A. event in August, when the U.S. Women’s Amateur comes to the course Aug. 8-14.

The event field will feature 156 sides, with stroke play qualifying scheduled for Aug. 8-9. Match play will begin on Aug. 10 with a round of 64. Semifinals begin on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the final 36-hole match scheduled for Sun. Aug. 14.

Because this is not a ticketed event, organizers do not anticipate any significant traffic implications.

For more details, visit ChambersBayGolf.com.

