U.S. Women’s Amateur Comes to Chambers Bay in August – The Suburban Times

Chambers Bay will host another major U.S.G.A. event in August, when the U.S. Women’s Amateur comes to the course Aug. 8-14.

The event field will feature 156 sides, with stroke play qualifying scheduled for Aug. 8-9. Match play will begin on Aug. 10 with a round of 64. Semifinals begin on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the final 36-hole match scheduled for Sun. Aug. 14.

Because this is not a ticketed event, organizers do not anticipate any significant traffic implications.

