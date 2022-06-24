Pierce Transit Hosts Virtual Forum on Potential Future Bus Rapid Transit Routes June 29 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit is studying potential expanded Stream service, to evaluate and prioritize possible future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines by analyzing Routes 2, 3, 4, and 402. These additional four routes were selected because they have high ridership, direct connections to Regional Growth Centers, and travel along corridors with new, high-density development, either planned or in progress. The lines are being rated on a list of considerations, including an equity analysis, potential ridership, and the level of commitment to the project by various communities along the routes.

On Wednesday, June 29, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pierce Transit will hold an online, live-streaming public meeting on the Stream System Expansion Study. Participants will receive information on preliminary study results, as well as have an opportunity to ask questions and interact with the project team. The virtual meeting will be held live on Zoom and posted afterward to the agency’s YouTube channel and website.

To attend the meeting, community members simply need to visit RideStream.org to add the meeting to their calendar. They can also click on the Zoom meeting link at the time of the meeting, or join by phone by calling 253.215.8782 and entering ID 848 5173 3222.

BRT systems are designed to carry larger numbers of riders with greater speed, reliability and frequency than a standard fixed route bus. BRT stations have additional amenities, such as real-time arrival information; off-board fare collection, raised platforms and multiple doors for faster boarding; transit signal prioritization for faster travel times through congested intersections; and unique, branded vehicles that carry more passengers, have room for bicycles onboard and provide easier wheelchair access.

The public can learn more about Pierce Transit’s inaugural Pacific Avenue/SR 7 Bus Rapid Transit project, currently in design, at RideStream.org. They may also sign up to receive email updates by visiting PierceTransit.org/StayConnected, entering their email address, and selecting the “Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project” topic. Questions and comments may be emailed to brt@piercetransit.org.