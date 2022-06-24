Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Kids as young as 6 months old are now eligible for two COVID-19 vaccines:

Moderna – 6 months to 5 years, 2 doses 4 weeks apart.

Pfizer – 6 months to 4 years, 3 doses. The second dose is 3 weeks after the first followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second.

We have both available at our South Hill Mall and Lakewood Towne Center clinics. We’ll offer them at more events soon. Most healthcare providers and pharmacies around the county will also offer these doses.

Find your vaccine at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.

As of June 11, 67.6% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,625,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 618,800 completed their primary series.

Last week:

We administered 4,290 doses.

We administered 430 first doses.

An average of 610 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 11.5%

12-17: 21.3%

18-19: 28.9%

20-34: 26.7%

35-49: 37.2%

50-64: 15.1%

65-79: 30.7%

80 and older: 34.2%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: