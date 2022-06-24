 Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge Daytime Closure Scheduled June 25 – The Suburban Times

Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge Daytime Closure Scheduled June 25

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge (located on Puyallup Avenue between Portland Avenue and Milwaukee Way) on Saturday, June 25, from 10 AM to 2 PM. During this time, all lanes will be closed to traffic except for emergency vehicles until work is completed. 

Detours will be in place, and notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will reflect any necessary changes. All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.orgor (253) 591-5263.

