Author Susanne Bacon Publishes 8th Wycliff Novel – The Suburban Times

Creative people are celebrated in Susanne Bacon’s latest Wycliff novel.

Everybody who has ever read one my Wycliff novels – novels set in a fictional Victorian small-town on Puget Sound, somewhere between Olympia and Seattle – knows that my stories deal with people from all walks of life. There are restaurateurs and policemen, landscapers and wharf workers, recycling people and bookkeepers, store keepers and gallerists, pastors, teacher, children. Well, for once I thought that some of the creative people in this community should be focused on. Add some historical flavor, some romance, and some recipes – and Wycliff novel number 8 was in the making.

“Major Musings” deals with the struggle between imagination and reality checks of creative people. You will find out about the ambitions and fears of writers, musicians, painters, and actors. But let me tell you a little more about what’s going on.

Hollywood descends on the Victorian town of Wycliff for a historical movie, and part of the production team stays at Abby Winterbottom’s bed & breakfast, “The Gull’s Nest”. Apart from major disruptions to normal life because of their filming, their amorous ambitions are bringing about changes not just to Abby’s life but also to Wycliff’s only newspaper. Meanwhile, the wedding plans of lawyer Trevor Jones and his fiancée, Phoebe Fierce, become a rollercoaster ride for the lovers. And their flower girl Holly Hayes finds her voice in ways that surprise not only herself.

Lakewood author Susanne Bacon is already in the think tank for her next novel.

The historical flavor added itself when, one day, I looked up why the town of Renton is called Renton. Did you have any idea what a grand historical figure Captain William Renton of Bainbridge Island was? Well, my equally fictional movie script by fictional script author Isaac Frederickson will tell you some interesting facts about that illustrious person at the beginning of each chapter.

And, of course, the foodies among you will find some recipes I concocted while I was writing. No fears, I tried them out on my husband – and he is not just still alive; he really liked them. You’ll even find a dessert, a rarity for me!

“Major Musings” (287 pages, ISBN-13:979-8820405440; $14.00) is also available as an eBook. Treat yourself to a lighthearted summer read!