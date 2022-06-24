Applications for At-Large Position on Tacoma City Council Due July 7 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications until noon on July 7 for the open At-Large position on the Tacoma City Council. Candidates will be interviewed on July 19 during the City Council Study Session which takes place at noon in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, 1st Floor, City Council Chambers). In-person attendance is preferred, but there is an option to attend by Zoom.

Per the City Charter, those seeking appointment to the City Council must be a qualified elector (someone who has the ability to register to vote), and a Tacoma resident for two years immediately preceding the time of filing.

The City Council is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist community. In an ongoing effort to reflect Tacoma’s diversity, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

City Council responsibilities include adopting, amending, and enacting City laws; developing and establishing City policies and standards; approving contracts, agreements, and the City’s biennial budget; and representing the City.

The City Council meets every Tuesday at noon for study sessions and 5 PM for business meetings. They also meet when needed on Tuesdays at 3 PM for Committee of the Whole meetings. These meetings are held in a hybrid format with in-person (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, 1st Floor, City Council Chambers) and Zoom options.

City Council standing committee meetings are held on a set schedule on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Standing committee meetings are also held in a hybrid format with in-person (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 248) and Zoom options.

Meeting agendas, archived recordings and other details – including location and Zoom access information – are available at cityoftacoma.legistar.com.

Effective January 1, 2022, Council Members receive an annual salary of $46,789. The term for the open At-Large position is set to expire on December 31, 2023.

A high level timeline and application details are available from the City Clerk’s Office at cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings, by emailing cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org, or by calling (253) 591-5505. The official notice and application will be available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Khmer, and Russian.

Completed applications, cover letters, and résumés must be submitted by no later than noon on July 7 to the City Clerk’s Office by email at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org, or by mail or hand-delivery to the City of Tacoma, City Clerk’s Office, c/o Customer Support Center, Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Second Floor, Tacoma, WA 98402.