Vaccine Clinic at the Fircrest Community Center July 2 – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.
The City of Fircrest is hosting a vaccine clinic. It’s simple. It’s free. You don’t need insurance or ID.
When & Where:
July 2, 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Fircrest Community Center – Gymnasium
555 Contra Costa Ave,
Fircrest, WA 98466
Types of vaccines:
Vaccines available for people 6 months years or older.
Moderna • Pfizer
Have questions? Need help?
Call us at (253) 649-1412, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,
Monday–Friday. Our interpreters can help in many languages.
Learn more here: COVID-19 Vaccine | Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (tpchd.org)
