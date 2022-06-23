 Vaccine Clinic at the Fircrest Community Center July 2 – The Suburban Times

Vaccine Clinic at the Fircrest Community Center July 2

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest is hosting a vaccine clinic. It’s simple. It’s free. You don’t need insurance or ID.

When & Where:

July 2, 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Fircrest Community Center – Gymnasium
555 Contra Costa Ave,
Fircrest, WA 98466

Types of vaccines:

Vaccines available for people 6 months years or older.

Moderna • Pfizer

Have questions? Need help?

Call us at (253) 649-1412, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,
Monday–Friday. Our interpreters can help in many languages.

Learn more here: COVID-19 Vaccine | Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (tpchd.org)

