Sounder trains to Sounders FC game this weekend – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Sounders FC fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Sounders FC 12:00 p.m. game on Saturday, June 25 against Sporting Kansas City.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

On Saturday, the inbound S Line Sounder train will depart from Lakewood station at 9:16 a.m. and stop at all Sounder stations arriving at King Street Station in Seattle at 10:32 a.m. The inbound N Line train will depart Everett station at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds arriving in Seattle 10:44 a.m.

Returns trains for both lines depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders FC games is available at www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar.

Link light rail runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadiums.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadiums. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Youth fares are for those ages 6 to 18. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: