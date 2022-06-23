 Report Fireworks Violations Online – The Suburban Times

Report Fireworks Violations Online

City of University Place announcement.

With Independence Day only two weeks away, residents are reminded that legal fireworks can only be discharged in University Place on July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Only hand-held and ground-based sparking devices which are non-aerial and non-explosive are legal for discharge in U.P. These are:

  • Fountains – A ground device that emits showers of sparks several feet in the air.
  • Cones – A type of fountain in the shape of a cone.
  • Novelties – Fireworks such as snaps, snakes, poppers; they can shoot white smoke or even multi-color parachutes.
  • Smokes – Any item that produces a smoke effect, including smoke balls and aerial items that produce smoke instead of light or noise; smoke items are generally used during the daytime.
  • Sparklers/Morning Glories – A handheld stick with a coating of pyrotechnic composition that creates sparks when lit; Morning Glory sparklers are a larger thin cardboard tube filled with powder.

Residents who wish to report a violation of U.P.’s fireworks regulations should go to www.fireworksreport.com. The site will be live to take fireworks complaints from 6 p.m. on July 1 through 6 a.m. on July 5. Call 911 if there’s a medical emergency, injury or active fire.

As a reminder, violating the University Place fireworks law could lead to a $250 fine, plus fees, costs and assessments.

