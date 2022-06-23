Report Fireworks Violations Online – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

With Independence Day only two weeks away, residents are reminded that legal fireworks can only be discharged in University Place on July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Only hand-held and ground-based sparking devices which are non-aerial and non-explosive are legal for discharge in U.P. These are:

Fountains – A ground device that emits showers of sparks several feet in the air.

Cones – A type of fountain in the shape of a cone.

Novelties – Fireworks such as snaps, snakes, poppers; they can shoot white smoke or even multi-color parachutes.

Smokes – Any item that produces a smoke effect, including smoke balls and aerial items that produce smoke instead of light or noise; smoke items are generally used during the daytime.

Sparklers/Morning Glories – A handheld stick with a coating of pyrotechnic composition that creates sparks when lit; Morning Glory sparklers are a larger thin cardboard tube filled with powder.

Residents who wish to report a violation of U.P.’s fireworks regulations should go to www.fireworksreport.com. The site will be live to take fireworks complaints from 6 p.m. on July 1 through 6 a.m. on July 5. Call 911 if there’s a medical emergency, injury or active fire.

As a reminder, violating the University Place fireworks law could lead to a $250 fine, plus fees, costs and assessments.