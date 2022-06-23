Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We saw fewer outbreaks and associated cases this week than last. Both numbers have decreased two weeks in a row after almost 3 months of increases.

You can help stop outbreaks. If you feel sick, stay home, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 76 outbreaks with 590 cases, an 11% decrease in the number of outbreaks and a 28% decrease in associated cases from last week.

We added 2 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 1.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: