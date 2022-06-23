MFAN returns to JBLM to feed hundreds of military families June 25 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Military Family Advisory Network.

The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a drive-thru food distribution event for Joint Base Lewis-McChord area military and veteran families in Lakewood this Saturday, June 25.

What: Drive-thru food distribution for JBLM area active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retiree, and veteran families. With over 700 military families registered, the event has reached capacity. Eligible military-connected families may still join a waitlist. Each household should expect to receive approximately 50 pounds of nutritious food – including protein, seasonal produce, breakfast items, canned goods, and household products. Volunteers are still needed and may register at milfanet.org/jblmvolunteer.

When: Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. PT

Where: Clover Park High School (11023 Gravelly Lake Drive, Lakewood, WA 98499)

Who: This effort is made possible in part by the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Tyson Foods, Nourish Pierce County, Food Lifeline, and the major suppliers of the commissary.

Interview and Photo/Video Opportunities: The event is open to media. Additional photos, b-roll, and assets will be available for download and use by the evening of June 25. To schedule a virtual interview with Shannon Razsadin, MFAN’s president & executive director, email media@mfan.org.

Background: In MFAN’s 2021 national survey, one in five respondents reported as food insecure, an uptick from one in eight just two years prior. According to MFAN research, the State of Washington was one of four military-centric locations with the highest rates of food insecurity. Over the past year, MFAN and its partners have distributed over 1.4 million meals to nearly 10,000 military families, launched a task force with food industry leaders, and released a first-of-its-kind research report to identify the causal factors of military and veteran family food insecurity. Learn more at combatmilitaryhunger.org.

About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) is the authentic voice of the modern military family and the bridge that connects military families to the resources, people, and information they depend on to successfully navigate all phases of military life. Get involved at mfan.org.