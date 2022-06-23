 Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University

· Leave a Comment ·

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022. 

Steilacoom 

  • Noah Burlingame, bachelor of science in engineering

Tacoma 

  • Emma Reno, bachelor of science in elementary education

University Place 

  • Julia Quist, bachelor of arts in communication

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.