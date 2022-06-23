Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring of 2022.

Steilacoom

Noah Burlingame, bachelor of science in engineering

Tacoma

Emma Reno, bachelor of science in elementary education

University Place

Julia Quist, bachelor of arts in communication

