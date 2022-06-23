 Inaugural Fircrest Resident Poker Walk – The Suburban Times

Inaugural Fircrest Resident Poker Walk

City of Fircrest announcement.

Fircrest Wellness is sponsoring this event and inviting residents to come out for some fun! There are 5 stops along our route where you will need to choose a card from a deck of cards and write down the suit and number of your card. At the end of the walk, the cards you chose will make your “Poker Hand.”

We will have goodies for the first 250 residents and prizes for the highest & lowest hands!

Below are the stops for the walk. Poker Walk forms will be provided at the 1st location.

  1. Public Works (120 Ramsdell)
  2. Police Station (302 Regents)
  3. Community Center Reception desk (555 Contra Costa)
  4. Pool House Party Room *back side of pool (545 Contra Costa)
  5. City Hall Lobby (115 Ramsdell)

We hope to see you there! If you have questions, please call City Hall, 253-564-8901.

