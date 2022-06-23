Grocery Outlet Announces Twelfth Annual ‘Independence from Hunger’ Campaign – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, extreme-value grocery retailer, today launched its 12th consecutive Independence from Hungerâ Food Drive to combat food insecurity. From June 29 – July 31, 2022, the campaign will collect cash donations and pre-made bags of nonperishable foods in-store at Grocery Outlet’s more than 400 locations that will be distributed to local food agencies partners. In addition, online donations made at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate will support Grocery Outlet’s Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank.

With inflation on the rise and supply chain backlogs, more families have been turning to food banks. In 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has estimated that as many as 30 million adults and 12 million children are living in food-insecure households. Each independently owned and operated Grocery Outlet store is committed to giving back to their community and have partnered locally to bring the community together in providing families nutritious food.

“Each year, we’re blown away by the continued growth of the Independence from Hungerâ Food Drive due to the commitment of our employees, operators, charitable partners and customers” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet, Inc. “At Grocery Outlet, our mission is touching lives for the better–We’re so grateful to be able to help our local families rest a little easier knowing they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming.”

For 76 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations and IFH is an integral part of their commitment. Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected nearly $14 million nationwide. Customers can make a difference by visiting their local Grocery Outlet and participating in one of these easy steps:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Since 1946, our core values have been built around our desire to provide and give back to our local communities,” said Lindberg “Our customers and communities alike are the foundation of our success. We feel it’s important to continue our ultimate mission to touch lives for the better.”

For 76 years Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. The company has more than 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, Maryland, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.