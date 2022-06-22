Public input needed to finalize the Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail route – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

The public is invited to weigh in on options for the future Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail route between downtown Tacoma and Fife. The online open house provides information on two options to connect the trail from the intersection of Pacific Highway East and Port of Tacoma Road to the intersection of State Route 509 and Alexander Avenue East. A survey allows participants to share which option they prefer.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and its regional partners will use public input to select one option and finalize the trail route.

Feedback will be accepted from, Wednesday, June 15 through Tuesday, July 12.

The trail route into downtown Tacoma will have distinct urban feel compared to the rest of the trail. Most of the trail route will run alongside the future State Route 167 Expressway, roughly eight miles of new highway that will complete SR 167 between Puyallup and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma. This portion of the trail will have a more rural feel, separated from the roadway by up to 100 feet in locations.

Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail online house information

When: Wednesday, June 15 to Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Where: Online atengage.wsdot.wa.gov/T2PRegionalTrail

Details:

The online open house is available in English, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Access for participation

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System. Additional Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The public is also invited to comment by phone at 253-238-0398.

About the Tacoma to Puyallup (T2P) Regional Trail

WSDOT, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Pierce County and the cities of Fife, Puyallup and Tacoma, and other local agencies and organizations are working together to plan and build the Tacoma to Puyallup (T2P) Regional Trail. The trail will connect downtown Puyallup to Fife and downtown Tacoma, filling a major gap in the Pierce County trail network. People who live and work along the trail route will have a new option to travel without a motorized vehicle to a variety of destinations.