Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Because of the Junteenth holiday, this week’s report does not include a full week of data. You can get updated case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard Thursday morning. Pierce County remains in CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. At this level, CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

On June 20, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 228.2 for June 2-8, which is:

1.6% lower than the last 7-day period (date range: May 26-June 1).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 9.5 for June 2-8, which is:

6.7% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range May 26-June 1).

We confirmed 972 cases of COVID-19 for June 12-18 and 9 deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce.

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce.

A woman in her 90s from Northern Tacoma – Western Slope.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce.

A woman in her 70s from Key Peninsula – Anderson Island.

A woman in her 80s from Central Tacoma – Hilltop.

A man in his 90s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 70s from Northern Tacoma – Western Slope.

A man in his 80s from Lake Tapps – Sumner.

We record deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 202,430 cases and 1,374 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending June 18 is 139.

In the last 2 weeks:

16.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

25.9% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

21.5% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

36.5% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: