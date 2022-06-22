Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Anderson Island

Amelia Barrett, senior, nursing

Lakewood

Luke Bolt, senior, kinesiology

Claire Broughton, senior, cinematic arts

Andrew Ehlers, sophomore, financial services

Gracen Livingston, junior, graphic design

Alex Mills, junior, computer science

Brenna Sclair, senior, exercise science

Steilacoom

Noah Burlingame, senior, engineering

Tacoma

Emma Reno, senior, elementary education

University Place

Nathan Lawty, senior, history

Peter McKown, junior, business administration

Lyla Roy, senior, business administration

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.