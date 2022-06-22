Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Anderson Island
- Amelia Barrett, senior, nursing
Lakewood
- Luke Bolt, senior, kinesiology
- Claire Broughton, senior, cinematic arts
- Andrew Ehlers, sophomore, financial services
- Gracen Livingston, junior, graphic design
- Alex Mills, junior, computer science
- Brenna Sclair, senior, exercise science
Steilacoom
- Noah Burlingame, senior, engineering
Tacoma
- Emma Reno, senior, elementary education
University Place
- Nathan Lawty, senior, history
- Peter McKown, junior, business administration
- Lyla Roy, senior, business administration
George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.
