Illusions of Elvis to benefit scholarships – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Adam Parks and Joe Stortini.

Come join us for “Illusions of Elvis” on June 30 at Our Church (5000 67th Ave W in University Place). This fundraiser is to raise money for the Ken Grassi Entrepreneurial Scholarship. All funds will be going to help a High School student towards college.

Tacoma Sister Cities Porto Sant’ Elpidio Committee is putting on this event. Not only to raise money for the scholarship but to also raise awareness on who Tacoma Sister Cities is.

Joe Stortini and Adam Parks are the two chairman of the committee and are quite excited about the event and raising money to help someone. We are excited to honor a great man like Ken Grassi. He was a man who did everything from politics and delicious Italian Food to making some beautiful floral arrangements for all type of events. He was a true family man.

We are looking forward to seeing all of you at Our Church. Doors open at 6 pm. Event starts at 7 pm.