Applicants Sought for the City Events and Recognitions Committee – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill eight positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC): Council District Nos. 1, 3, 4, and 5 and four At-Large positions. All applicants must be Tacoma residents, and those seeking a district position must reside in that district.

The 11-member Committee is comprised of Tacoma residents, with representatives from each of Tacoma’s five Council Districts, who bring a range of perspectives and expertise that focus on the City’s commitment to celebrate civic engagement and special observations, are knowledgeable and passionate about volunteers and their valued contribution to their communities and enjoy working with others to recognize those who give back.

The CERC serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events and special recognition programs. The Committee is responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events, engaging the community in its fundraising efforts, and soliciting corporate and private sponsorships to leverage funds for City-hosted events such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and the City of Destiny Awards.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the City Events and Recognitions Committee can be found here. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of day Thursday, June 30, 2022.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, contact Michelle Emery at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.