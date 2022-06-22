2023 Community Funding process now open – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup is accepting funding proposals from social service agencies which provide services to the local community. Organizations interested in submitting a proposal for funding in 2023 must meet the Eligibility Information outlined in Section III of the application. The application is designed to be filled in electronically and is also available on the city’s website.

Completed proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022. Please feel free to contact me at brenda@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5480 with any questions regarding the application process.

The City Council will consider funding allocations during the budget process later this year. Council approved proposals will be made a part of the 2023 budget to the extent permitted by the availability of funds.