Lodging Tax (LTAC) funding process now open – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for Lodging Tax revenues in 2023. Organizations wishing to apply must use the Application for 2023. All proposals must meet the Lodging Tax Guidelines as adopted by the City Council.

In accordance with state law, applicants for lodging tax funds must provide estimates of how any funds received are projected to increase the number of people traveling for business or pleasure. Subsequent to their receipt and use of funds, all recipients must submit a report stating the number of people who traveled for business or pleasure in relation to the spent funds.

The Lodging Tax Guidelines explain who can use lodging tax revenues, what such revenues may be used for, the information required from applicants, how recipients will be selected, and the statutory reporting requirements for lodging tax revenues.

Each organization receiving funding will be required to submit appropriate receipts and documentation to receive reimbursement of any approved lodging tax funds. Also, each organization is required to submit a report stating how the funds were spent and describing their impact.

Proposals are due no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Contact City Clerk Brenda Fritsvold at 253-841-5480 or brenda@puyallupwa.gov for additional information or questions.