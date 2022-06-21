Local Students Graduate from Gonzaga University – The Suburban Times

The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

DuPont

Amanda Anderson, BBA in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

Fircrest

Emma Harper, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Cum Laude

Hayden Saalfeld, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Honors in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude

Parker Sodon, BBA in Business Administration

Lakewood

Jake Mills, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Nicholas Pecache, BBA in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

Michael Tucci, BBA in Business Administration

Tacoma

Avier Doss, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude

University Place

John Maes, Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science & Computational Thinking, Cum Laude

Kenzie Richards, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Sage Saplan, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

