Local Students Graduate from Gonzaga University – The Suburban Times

The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
DuPont
- Amanda Anderson, BBA in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
Fircrest
- Emma Harper, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Cum Laude
- Hayden Saalfeld, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Honors in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
- Parker Sodon, BBA in Business Administration
Lakewood
- Jake Mills, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Nicholas Pecache, BBA in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude
- Michael Tucci, BBA in Business Administration
Tacoma
- Avier Doss, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude
University Place
- John Maes, Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science & Computational Thinking, Cum Laude
- Kenzie Richards, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude
- Sage Saplan, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
For more information about this news release or to view it online please go to www.gonzaga.edu/news-and-events/university-honors or send an e-mail message to gonzaganews@gonzaga.edu. More information about Gonzaga University can be found online: www.gonzaga.edu
Leave a Reply