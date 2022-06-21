Hedwig and the Angry Inch Comes Stomping Back to Get Us . . . in Olympia – The Suburban Times

Let your imagination take wing.

Peg and I saw the film Hedwig and the Angry Inch when it came out in 2001, which was a long time from our rock and roll roots. We look forward to the opening band as well as the production itself. We have front row seats.

Let your imagination take wing. Brilliantly innovative, heartbreaking, and wickedly funny, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is the landmark musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask that is “groundbreaking and undoubtedly ahead of its time” (Entertainment Weekly). This genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation, with a pulsing score and electrifying performances, tells the story of one of the most unique characters to ever hit the stage. Winner of four 2014 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Hedwig will take you by storm!

“The most exciting rock score written for the theatre since, oh, ever!” – Time Magazine

The house opens at least 30 minutes prior to the Headliner. A different local band will open for The Angry Inch every week.

“This is a rock show that essentially gives the middle finger to so much of normativity culture.”

“I had been waiting over 20 years to see this live and it blew me away!”

“The set design was fantastic! Beautifully built and designed. Similarly, the lighting really brought a new dimension to the show. The second act was so heartbreaking and so wonderfully acted.”

“A guitar-churning, face-melting, inventive new take on the genderqueer rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. It’s cleverly conceived, masterfully designed and mightily sung … the show still speaks, shouts and sings to the struggles of anyone coping with outsider-ism and self-identity.”

“The show totally rocks! And is hilarious and is raunchy and is complex and is a wonderfully immersive experience … You’re immersed in not only the drama of the stage play but the joy inherent in a rock show.”

The show runs 140 minutes – The Angry Inch, with Hedwig Schmidt.

AGE RECOMMENDATION – 12 and older with guidance. Some seniors may need guidance as well. Peg and I will be reviewing the show soon.

CONTENT ADVISORY – Difficult themes, frank conversations and language.

Prices – General $42 • Senior/Military $38 • Student/Youth $25

For more information – harlequinproductions.org/