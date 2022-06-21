Clover Park School Board Adjusts June Meeting Schedule – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a a two-day planning meeting on Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m. and a special meeting/workshop on Wednesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

The regular meeting/workshop scheduled for Monday, June 27, has been canceled.

Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood) or online using the following instructions for each meeting:

June 22 and 23 Planning Meeting: Visit the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Virtual attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join to the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

June 23 Special Meeting/Workshop: Visit the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Virtual attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join to the Zoom webinar: 308807 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

Meeting agendas and detailed remote access instructions for the two-day planning meetingand June 23 special meeting/workshop are available on the district website.

﻿For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.