Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities, including two member positions and one youth position, between the ages of 16 and 18.

The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities consists of 11 volunteers from Tacoma and Pierce County with a variety of experiences and expertise. The Commission advises City Council in policy making, and partners with the community to bring awareness of issues that affect individuals with disabilities. In addition, Commission members participate on committees, help educate the public about disability issues, and serve as a resource for City staff.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

To find out additional information on the Commission, please visit their website or contact Lucas Smiraldo at LSmiraldo@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5048.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, July 5, 2022. To apply, please visit www.cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.