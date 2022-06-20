Lakewood seeks Pacific Hwy/South Tacoma Way Overly work bids – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers shortly thereafter.

This contract provides for the construction of:

Mill Pacific Hwy/South Tacoma Way between 108th ST SW and State Route 512 intersection (2-inch depth) and overlay with Hot Mix Asphalt. Work includes minor full dig out HMA repairs and minor signal modifications.

Read the rest of the advertisement for bids at the City of Lakewood website.