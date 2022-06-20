Community Organizations Form Unique Partnership to Assist Those Experiencing Homelessness – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

For the first time, Associated Ministries and WorkForce Central are partnering with City of Fife to bring a joint event offering access to life-changing resources and services that meet crucial needs for those who are unhoused, with the ultimate goal of supporting individuals into stable housing and employment opportunities.

The Project Homeless Connect and Collaboration for a Cause joint event will operate between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Friday, June 24, at Fife Community Center, 2111 54th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424.

For people without stable housing, accessing simple necessities can take months and require multiple trips to locations throughout the area. Both Project Homeless Connect and Collaboration for a Cause events connect people to services and resources directly on-site which saves them time, travel costs and gives agencies the opportunity to interact directly with the unhoused. Over 50 service provider agencies will be on site, along with over 100 community volunteers.

In addition to housing assistance, 30 employers will be conducting onsite interviews for entry-level jobs. The event will also provide medical services, dental care, veterans’ services and benefits, career training information, free lunches, haircuts, showers and laundry services, giveaways, children’s activities and more.

Project Homeless Connect is a series of one-day resource fairs that traditionally have been conducted throughout Pierce County three times each year by Associated Ministries, in partnership with nonprofits and congregations.

“Project Homeless Connect is an essential part of our community’s commitment to support our most vulnerable residents,” stated Michael Yoder, executive director of Associated Ministries. “It’s so gratifying to see our community come together again in such a meaningful way; meaningful both for those receiving resources, and for those who are serving.”

The Collaboration for a Cause mobile one-stop event kicked off in May 2020 in response to the pandemic and is now in its 8th iteration. Run by WorkForce Central’s Pierce County Community Engagement Task Force, this rotating event connects people with resources such as housing, food, clothing, education, employment, and access to technology.

“Collaboration for a Cause is about meeting people where they’re at and reducing barriers to accessing resources so individuals can then connect to meaningful employment,” said Katie Condit, CEO of WorkForce Central. “We look forward to this event that will support community members on their employment pathways and continue to build our ever-strengthening workforce.”

To learn more, visit www.associatedministries.org/PHC or www.pccetf.org/collaboration-for-a-cause