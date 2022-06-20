Big Bites and Big Smiles at Gyro Bites – The Suburban Times

If you’ve never had a slice of spanakopita you are in for a treat.

If you’ve never had a slice of spanakopita (a savory Greek spinach pie) you are in for a treat. The cheese is typically feta and the taste is typically wonderful. Chopped spinach, feta cheese, onions or scallions, egg, and seasoning is the traditional filling. Served warm with a little Tzatziki sauce (the traditional Greek yogurt and cucumber sauce) then you have a perfect combination of light flaky crust, a perfect creamy texture of yogurt with the refreshing flavor of cucumber and herbs.

We decided to share . . . and our meal ended up just like Goldilocks . . . just right.

Peg had been visiting her older sister Pat. She slid into her seat in our Chrysler van and asked “Where are we going to lunch?” Of course we went to where she wanted . . . dreamed of . . . and had already decided . . . Gyro Bites on Sixth Avenue just across the street from the Clover Leaf Tavern and long time Doman pizza haven. Soon we were looking over the menu and choosing wisely: roasted cauliflower and the classic spanakopita. We decided to share . . . and our meal ended up just like Goldilocks . . . just right.

We’ve dined at Gyro Bites before. A whole meal is more that we can usually each eat.

We’ve dined at Gyro Bites before. A whole meal is more that we can usually each eat. Our order was a perfect lunch and with tip came out to just $20.00. I do have to admit, another spanakopita wouldn’t have hurt my feelings any . . . at all.

Visit and check out their menu – eatgyrobites.com/

Call (253) 212-2447 to place your order.