62d AW hosts Port Dog Rodeo June 21-24 – The Suburban Times

62d AW hosts Port Dog Rodeo June 21-24

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

The 62d Airlift Wing will host the 2022 Port Dawg Rodeo June 21-24, 2022. The Port Dawg Rodeo is a 4-day event in which teams from across Air Mobility Command (AMC) will participate and compete in five different mental and physical challenges.

A “Port Dawg” is a specialized Airman trained to manage in-transit passenger and cargo movements for missions, deployments, redeployments, and exercises.

This year’s event will feature 84 competitors from 14 different units across AMC, including our Canadian counterparts. 

The intent of the Port Dawg Rodeo is to develop and improve techniques and procedures that enhance air mobility operations. Doing so on a competitive stage will enable the cooperation between forces across the enterprise, and provides an opportunity to showcase what combat capabilities the Port Dawg community can bring to any fight…..anytime and anywhere. 

