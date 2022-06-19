East 27th/East Wiley Street in Tacoma closes June 21-24 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close East 27th/East Wiley Street at East L Street in Tacoma one more time to finish sidewalks, curbs, and paving.

Atkinson Construction crews will close the intersection around-the-clock from 7 a.m., Tuesday, June 21 through 5 p.m., Friday, June 24.

The closure allows crews to connect East 27th Street to align with the new East L Street bridge that spans Interstate 5. Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

A signed detour will be in place using East Portland Avenue to Puyallup Avenue to East D Street and McKinley Way. Drivers can also use East N Street, East 26th Street and East L Street to Puyallup Avenue.

The new East L Street bridge is part of a project that widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma. Crews anticipate opening the new bridge to travelers this summer.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.