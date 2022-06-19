Clover Park School District 2022-23 Budget Forum June 21 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The public is invited to learn about Clover Park School District’s 2022-23 draft budget at a virtual community forum at 4:30 p.m. on June 21, 2022, using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application.

Individuals who wish to attend this forum can do so by visiting the meeting webinar link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84423720818?pwd=Sk1VZ1BSMGhzK0xFdmZoa2I0NlBkdz09. Passcode 308807. Webinar ID: 844 2372 0818. You may also join via telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782.

The forum will feature preliminary revenues and enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.

For more information about the budget forum, contact Kristen Desmond, kdesmond@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.