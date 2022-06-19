City Celebrates We are One Project – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Puyallup, WA – The City is hosting a public ceremony to dedicate the “We Are One” project, a collaboration with the Puyallup School District to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion through artistic expression. The ceremony will be held on the second floor of the College Center building at Pierce College on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2 pm.



“We Are One” is an art project by Puyallup High School graduate Lauren Anderson. Six separate pieces, each entitled “We Are One,” are three-dimensional interactive displays that illustrate the connection between persons of different genders, races, ethnicities, and ages.



“I wanted to create something that brings people together and shows the obstacles we went through as a community (during the pandemic),” said Anderson. “When people hear the words ‘We Are One’ they often assume that it is just about diversity and equity. But this project is more multi-layered than that. It is about people overcoming obstacles.”

Puyallup High School instructor John Anderle, who encouraged and coached Anderson in her venture, explained more.

“Acceptance is the biggest message we want this piece to get across,” said Anderle. “Being able to feature all these kids is a great way to showcase the melting pot that is our student body. We have such a variety of students from different backgrounds and ethnicities, and they are the ones who are going to be the next generation of Puyallup residents.”



The City has partnered with the Puyallup School District, Pierce College, and the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties to display this collection throughout the community. To see all six pieces, please visit City Hall, the Puyallup Library, Pierce College, the Mel Korum YMCA, and the Puyallup School District’s Kessler Center.

“The YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties is humbled and grateful that the Mel Korum Family YMCA was chosen to display the ‘We Are One’ artwork created by Lauren Anderson,” said Kyle Eggenberger, Executive Director of the Mel Korum Family YMCA. “The Y is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and this piece support breaking down barriers. The artwork is strategically displayed in our front entrance so all who enter and exit our center can observe the three-dimensional effect. The ‘We Are One’ project is an impactful piece for our community, and we are grateful that our equity statement and Lauren’s vision are present and supporting this work as we move forward.”

“Pierce College Puyallup is honored to feature this important work and to partner with both the School District and the City,” said Pierce College Puyallup Interim President Matthew Campbell, Ed.D. “As an institution committed to equity, we deeply value how Lauren’s art centers community and reminds us of our role in removing barriers, not just acknowledging when they’ve been overcome. The piece will live in the College Center Building, a focal point of student life and learning; and we are excited to host the dedication of this art collection later this month.”

For questions and more information about the ceremony and the project, please contact Brenda Fritsvold at brenda@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5480.