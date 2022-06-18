Local students succeeding at Marquette – The Suburban Times

This past spring, the following students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lakewood – Chris Patovisti, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Steilacoom – Elizabeth Still, Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law Studies

2,855 students graduated from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 141st Commencement with a series of events, including Graduate Recognition Ceremonies at Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DuPont – Roman de Guia is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology

To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college – for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.

The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.

