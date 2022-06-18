Local students names to Dean’s and President’s Lists at Gonzaga – The Suburban Times

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont
- Amanda Anderson
Fircrest
- Emma Harper
- Alivia Nation
- Hayden Saalfeld
- Parker Sodon
Lakewood
- Joie Reyes
- Clayton Thatcher
- Michael Tucci
- William Wagner
University Place
- Ayden Beatty
- Mackenzie Richards
- Sage Saplan
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont
- Mark Davis
- Trinity Wilhite
Lakewood
- Christina Caruso
- Annalese Coakley
- Makayla Jade Fontanilla
- Nicholas Pecache
- Odalys Sanchez Cedillo
Tacoma
- Avier Doss
- Justine Immanuel Villamante
University Place
- Katherine Ricker
