Local students names to Dean’s and President’s Lists at Gonzaga – The Suburban Times

Local students names to Dean’s and President’s Lists at Gonzaga

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont 

  • Amanda Anderson

Fircrest 

  • Emma Harper
  • Alivia Nation
  • Hayden Saalfeld
  • Parker Sodon

Lakewood 

  • Joie Reyes
  • Clayton Thatcher
  • Michael Tucci
  • William Wagner

University Place 

  • Ayden Beatty
  • Mackenzie Richards
  • Sage Saplan

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

  • Mark Davis
  • Trinity Wilhite

Lakewood 

  • Christina Caruso
  • Annalese Coakley
  • Makayla Jade Fontanilla
  • Nicholas Pecache
  • Odalys Sanchez Cedillo

Tacoma 

  • Avier Doss
  • Justine Immanuel Villamante

University Place 

  • Katherine Ricker

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

