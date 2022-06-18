Local students names to Dean’s and President’s Lists at Gonzaga – The Suburban Times

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Amanda Anderson

Fircrest

Emma Harper

Alivia Nation

Hayden Saalfeld

Parker Sodon

Lakewood

Joie Reyes

Clayton Thatcher

Michael Tucci

William Wagner

University Place

Ayden Beatty

Mackenzie Richards

Sage Saplan

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Mark Davis

Trinity Wilhite

Lakewood

Christina Caruso

Annalese Coakley

Makayla Jade Fontanilla

Nicholas Pecache

Odalys Sanchez Cedillo

Tacoma

Avier Doss

Justine Immanuel Villamante

University Place

Katherine Ricker

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.