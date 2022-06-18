Applicants Sought for the Transportation Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Transportation Commission:

At-Large, District No. 2, and District No. 3. All members must be Tacoma residents. If your Council District is unknown, visit cityoftacoma.org/DistrictMap.

The Transportation Commission advises the City Council on transportation-related matters, such as short-term and long-range transportation planning, compliance with local, regional, and federal transportation regulations, bike, pedestrian, and mass transit-related planning initiatives, and parking and capital improvement plans. Over the next few years, the Transportation Commission will play an important role in updating the Transportation Master Plan and guiding the implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan. Commission members are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the City Council.

The Commission is comprised of 11 members — nine voting members appointed by the City Council, with representatives from each of the City’s five Council Districts, who bring a range of perspectives and expertise that focus on the City’s long-term vision for mobility options throughout the City, and two non-voting members appointed by the City Manager. It is recommended that the members appointed reflect the following categories of special interest/discipline: professional engineering sector, construction/private business sector, bike and pedestrian/mass transit sector, planning/urban growth sector, environmental/sustainability sector, general community, and ADA community.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Commission meetings occur on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. and are currently being held virtually. When in-person meetings resume, the meetings will be hybrid. Commissioners can choose to attend virtually or in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market St.) Additional information on the Transportation Commission is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Thursday, June 30, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, contact Michelle Emery, City Clerk’s Office, at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.