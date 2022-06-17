Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now includes second booster doses for people 50 and older in its definition of who’s up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines. We’ve made this change on our dashboard as well.
As of today, 24.8% of Pierce County residents are up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. If you’re 50 or older and haven’t gotten your second booster yet, you can find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
People who are under 50 and immune compromised should also get a second booster dose 4 months after getting their first booster.
- COVID-19 vaccine boosters can enhance or restore protection you may have lost over time after your primary series vaccination.
- You’re protected best from severe COVID-19 illness and death when you stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines.
- Not sure if you’re up to date? Use the CDC booster tool to find out.
As of June 11, 67.5% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,619,500 doses to Pierce County residents and 618,100 completed their primary series.
Last week:
- We administered 4,940 doses.
- We administered 500 first doses.
- An average of 700 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:
- 5-11: 12.1%
- 12-17: 21.4%
- 18-19: 28.9%
- 20-34: 26.8%
- 35-49: 37.3%
- 50-64: 15.1%
- 65-79: 30.0%
- 80 and older: 33.2%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
