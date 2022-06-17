Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now includes second booster doses for people 50 and older in its definition of who’s up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines. We’ve made this change on our dashboard as well.

As of today, 24.8% of Pierce County residents are up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. If you’re 50 or older and haven’t gotten your second booster yet, you can find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

People who are under 50 and immune compromised should also get a second booster dose 4 months after getting their first booster.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters can enhance or restore protection you may have lost over time after your primary series vaccination.

You’re protected best from severe COVID-19 illness and death when you stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines.

Not sure if you’re up to date? Use the CDC booster tool to find out.

As of June 11, 67.5% of all Pierce County residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 24.8% are up to date. We’ve administered 1,619,500 doses to Pierce County residents and 618,100 completed their primary series.

Last week:

We administered 4,940 doses.

We administered 500 first doses.

An average of 700 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (up to date) by age group:

5-11: 12.1%

12-17: 21.4%

18-19: 28.9%

20-34: 26.8%

35-49: 37.3%

50-64: 15.1%

65-79: 30.0%

80 and older: 33.2%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: