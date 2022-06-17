Pierce County Councilmember Hans Zeiger will leave council to lead civic educationnonprofit – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

On June 17, Pierce County Council Councilmember Hans Zeiger announced he will leave his seat as the District 2 council representative effective July 31 to take a job leading a national nonprofit organization focused on advancing American history and civic education.

“My time in state and local government has been an adventure and a privilege, filled with the joys and challenges of collaboration and problem-solving and service,” Zeiger said. “Representative democracy has been called an ‘experiment in self-government,’ and I will bring all the lessons and experiences of my time in state and local service with me to the work of advancing America’s civic ideals.”

With the departure, Council now must fill the vacancy. As outlined in the Pierce County Charter, local Republican Party precinct officers will submit a list of three nominees to Council for consideration and Council will then review, interview, and ultimately appoint a person to fill the vacancy.

“We appreciate Councilmember Zeiger’s hard work for Pierce County residents and while we’re sad to see him go, we are excited for him to embark on this next chapter in his career,” said Council Chair Derek Young.

“For our District 2 neighbors: I want you to know we will work with the party to quickly fill the position so that you do not go without Council representation,” Young said, noting legally Council can’t take action to fill the position until it is vacated.

Additional information about the appointment process, including a timeline of when Council will vote to fill the position, will be shared once details are finalized.