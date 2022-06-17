Letter: Monitor vulnerable loved ones with home Wi-Fi – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kristina Callender, LICSW.

As a mom of a 6- & 7-year-old, a daughter of a dad who lives in Graham with Parkinson’s, and a health care professional that supports family caregivers I want to share some affordable technology solutions that have helped me juggle competing demands while maintaining some sanity. How many of you feel strained with work and caring for young and/or old loved ones? If your life is like mine, you may be at your desk trying to finish up work when you hear a noise in another room and have to get up to investigate. Did my kindergartener climb up on the kitchen counter again? Are the kids pushing each other? Now instead of getting up I can quickly check an app and see what is going on and even talk through the camera to firmly remind the kids of the expectations in our home.

My workday finally ends, and I call my dad to remind him to take his Parkinson’s meds and there is no answer. I don’t want to drive 30 plus minutes only to find he forgot to charge his phone again. But I can’t relax or start dinner when I am worried if he has fallen. Now I can check on him with the same app and talk with him. This time I just needed to remind him to charge his phone.

My husband takes the kids to swim lessons and I go for a walk relishing the me time. For a second I think I forgot my keys but then I remember the best gift of the year was my husband installing a keyless biometric deadbolt so I don’t have to bring my keys or juggle them when I get out of the car with bags and packages. I work up a sweat and decide when I get back on our block to turn on the AC with the wi-fi thermostat app. It reminds me to ask my husband to install a keyless deadbolt at my dad’s house for his birthday this month. This way he doesn’t have to worry about hand tremors when putting his key in the door. This makes me think of a patient of mine with memory loss who wants to stay in her house and the concerns we have for her safety as she will forget her keys and forget to turn off the oven. I make a mental note to discuss with her family how technology may be able to minimize some of the risks of her living alone. This patient has a family who is likely capable of setting up some tech solutions. I know there are many seniors in our community who do not and are on a tight budget.

