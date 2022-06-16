The Infinite: An Out-Of-This-World Immersive Experience – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Allied Global Marketing.

THE INFINITE – the first and largest collective virtual reality experience to send visitors on a mind-bending journey into space – continues its wildly popular NASA-inspired experience at the Tacoma Armory (1001 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, 98405) through the end of July 2022.

Throughout the 60-minute journey, THE INFINITE will allow guests to roam freely inside a full-scale replica of the International Space Station (ISS), bringing audiences closer than ever before to the feeling of being in outer space. Senses will be enriched through the interactivity between physical objects, virtual reality, multimedia art, soundscapes, light design and even the subtle scents of a forest – evoking memories of stargazing while lying on the grass.

“THE INFINITE experience is unlike any other exhibition examining space. We took the approach to expansively underpin the visitor experience with exclusive content shot in virtual reality by Felix & Paul Studios aboard the ISS and did not center the exhibition around artifacts of space exploration. Using architectural design, free-roaming technology and commissioned artwork from Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda, we were inspired by humanity’s global fascination with space, integrating a poetic point of view of the astronauts. It was vital for us to transport the public to the particularities of life in space and [allow them to] feel their presence on board and outside the ISS,” noted Phoebe Greenberg, PHI Studio Founder & Chief Creative Officer of THE INFINITE.

The installation at the Tacoma Armory will include footage from the first-ever cinematic spacewalk captured in 3D, 360° virtual reality, shot outside the International Space Station on September 12, 2021, in addition to offering visitors a self-directed experience aboard the ISS itself.

THE INFINITE will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale, with discounted group rates available. For more information on THE INFINITE and to purchase tickets, please visit theinfiniteseattle.com.

See you in Space!