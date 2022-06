City of Puyallup announcement.

This summer, we are excited to provide two Storytime sessions in the great outdoors. We will be at the picnic shelter, come rain or shine! Bring a blanket or lawn chair and join the fun. These sessions are targeted for ages 3-6.

Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Bradley Lake Park

531 31st Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98374

Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Clark’s Creek Park South

1710 12th Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98371