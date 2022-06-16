Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and care facilities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We saw fewer outbreaks and associated cases at businesses and care facilities this week. That’s the first decrease for both numbers since March 24.

This matches other trends we’re seeing with case numbers, which have dropped the past 2 weeks.

You can help stop outbreaks. If you feel sick, stay home, get tested and use CDC’s quarantine and isolation tool to see the next steps you should take.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 84 outbreaks with 754 cases, a 13% decrease in the number of outbreaks and a less than 10% decrease in associated cases from last week.

We added no new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and closed 2.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

