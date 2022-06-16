Neglected Dog Dangerously Skinny as Tacoma Shelter Works to Save Its Life – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lindsey Heaney.

On June 9, a 4-year-old bull terrier dog was found by a good Samaritan in Fife and was brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for care.

The dog, now named Emmi, arrived at the shelter extremely emaciated, with almost every bone in her body showing. She is incredibly weak and dangerously thin, weighing in at 22 pounds.

The shelter’s veterinary team has administered an IV to quickly give her needed medication and fluids. Emmi also has a pressure sore on her hip that was raw, oozing, and needs consistent cleaning to prevent infection.

Donations from the community are urgently needed to help provide medical care during Emmi’s critical condition. Donations are being accepted on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/emmi.

The community can also help by adopting an animal today to open up more space for pets in critical condition that come to the shelter every day. There are currently more than 50 adoptable, and healthy animals waiting for loving homes. To help boost adoptions, all adoption fees at the shelter are 50% off until June 17. Adoptable pets can be viewed on the shelter’s website at: www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/.