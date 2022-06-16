Collaborative mural in Tacoma will honor BLM movement – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Artist Dionne Bonner is leading the BLM Mural Project Tacoma

A vibrant new mural is coming to the Tollefson Plaza steps in downtown Tacoma this summer. The artwork honors the Black Lives Matter movement with a design representing community input and participation.

BLM Mural Project Tacoma is the result of a months-long collaborative process between the City of Tacoma’s Human Rights Commission and the Tacoma Art Museum, with funding support from the City of Tacoma, the Tacoma Arts Commission and Tacoma Creates.

Artist Dionne Bonner is leading the BLM Mural Project Tacoma, with support from local artists Kenya Adams, Gwen Jones, Charles Taylor and Breyahna Monet. The mural is being created in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and the local Black community informed the design through online surveys and in-person focus groups.

The project will include a phase for the public to help with painting in July, weather permitting.

“We’re proud to partner with the artists, the Tacoma Art Museum and community leaders as work continues on establishing this new mural recognizing the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement and honoring our shared efforts to achieve progress for our Black communities,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “With the prominence of this location, it is our hope that this mural will inspire deeper community conversation and engagement while showing our Black communities that their lives matter in Tacoma.”

The public is invited to paint parts of the mural. All ages and skill levels are welcome, and no prior experience is necessary. Volunteers will help guide participants. The project start date is contingent on dry weather conditions.

Visit the BLM Mural Project Tacoma website to learn more and sign up for updates on volunteering, participating in community paint days and general project news: tinyurl.com/BLMMuralTacoma.